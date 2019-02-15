Getty Image

President Donald Trump made a shocking and bold claim during a spontaneous press conference at the White House Rose Garden on Friday. After signing his fake non-emergency national emergency that’s upsetting even Ann Coulter, Trump took questions from reporters, including one who asked about the progress in the denuclearization of North Korea.

“A lot’s been accomplished, we’re talking to them, we’re dealing with them. When I came into office, I met right there in the Oval Office with President Obama,” Trump responded. “And I sat in those beautiful chairs and we talked, it was supposed to be 15 minutes as you know it ended up being many times longer than that.”

“And I said ‘What’s the biggest problem?'” he continued. “He said, ‘By far, North Korea.’ And I don’t want to speak for him, but I believe he would have gone to war with North Korea. I think he was ready to go to war, in fact he told me that he was so close to starting a big war with North Korea.”