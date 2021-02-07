Remember Donald Trump? It’s been nearly a month since Twitter permanently suspended the former president, and things have been a lot calmer, quieter, even nicer since. (Ditto the other platforms that banned him, though Twitter was clearly his fave.) Turns out not having a loose cannon constantly declaring crazy things that might jeopardize your life makes for a more pleasant social media experience! But according to one of his aides, there’s another person who’s enjoyed Trump not being on Twitter: Donald Trump. Thing is, pretty much no one believed that was true.

“The president has said he feels happier now than he’s been in some time,” former campaign strategist Jason Miller told the UK’s Sunday Times (as caught by The New York Post). “He’s said that not being on social media, and not being subject to the hateful echo chamber that social media too frequently becomes, has actually been good.”

Another person who’s allegedly enjoyed it: his spouse. “That’s something the First Lady [Melania] has backed up as well. She has said she loves it, that he’s much happier and is enjoying himself much more,” Miller claimed, adding that it was “the first time in years that I saw the president truly relaxed.”

Miller made another bold claim, asserting that Trump’s four years in office, which saw him get impeached on two separate occasions, were the “single most successful first term in US presidential history.”

That’s all big if true, but a lot of people didn’t think it was. In fact, many simply called BS.

okay first of all this is a lie https://t.co/8LsT2puGju — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 7, 2021

Lmao he absolutely is not https://t.co/D2uIrXI0mb — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 7, 2021

no one who posts at 4 am everyday would be happier if they got kicked off Twitter tbh https://t.co/H6FLPTerUE — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) February 7, 2021

Anytime someone says this they also have a secret alt https://t.co/HqBfHnlXa4 — JAKE FLORES (@feraljokes) February 7, 2021

Divorced Dad 'Loves Being Single', Claims To Be Having 'Time of His Life' https://t.co/rouEKwZ11O — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 7, 2021

Although if it’s true that the president is happier, then a lot of people agreed, if not in the same way.

and so are we… now convict him. https://t.co/ekA3ngcQwt — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) February 7, 2021

The rest of the world: Same https://t.co/imXDynxFij — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) February 7, 2021

Some could even relate, sort of.

me when i drama-deactivate: https://t.co/UpPh1YS67w — enough is enough (@EmilyGorcenski) February 7, 2021

Others imagined how boring his life has become post-presidency and post-social media raging.

It’s a hard line to swallow, especially considering Trump was reportedly so desperate to get back online that he tried to buy a stake in Parler, the “free speech” social media service that was taken over by the far right and other assorted miscreants. But we all know what happened there.

(Via The Sunday Times and The New York Post)