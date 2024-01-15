Poor Vivek Ramaswamy. When he launched his presidential campaign, the pharma bro stormed out of the gate, garnering lots of attention, partly by irritating fellow candidates like Chris Christie. His polling, though, hasn’t been great, and given that he was the only one who wouldn’t even slightly criticize clear frontrunner Donald Trump, it seemed like he may have only been in the game to score a gig in the big guy’s administration. Alas, that might not have worked.

The New York Post spoke with Jason Miller, one of Trump’s top shelf cronies, who said voters should “probably” rule out the idea of Ramaswamy being the former president’s second vice president.

“Pretty safe to say it won’t be Vivek,” Miller said.

This news come on the heels of Trump, who used to be a vocal Ramaswamy fan, having one of his unpredictable changes of heart. In a Truth Social post, he declared Ramaswamy “not MAGA” and slammed his so-called “deceitful campaign tricks.”

In his own Twitter/X post, Ramaswamy refused to take the bait, saying he wouldn’t return fire. On Monday, while on Fox & Friends, Steve Doocy asked him how he felt about thrown “under the bus.”

Ramaswamy tried to deflect, saying, “Well, I didn’t get thrown anywhere, but I think there might have been an attempt to do that.”

“You were under the bus!” Doocy replied. “And the bus had snow tires on it!”

Is this the end of Ramaswamy’s attempts to become a Trump crony? Probably not. Trump’s a weird, cynical guy, with a long record of trashing possible allies before welcoming them back into the fold — then trashing them again, if they’re not suitably loyal to him.

Besides, does Ramaswamy really want to be Trump’s VP? Look what happened to the last guy.

