Donald Trump has found a new group to blame for his 2020 Presidential Election loss: Jews.

Via The Daily Beast, the twice-impeached former president gave a bizarre interview with Axios Middle East Correspondent journalist Barak Ravid, to whom he spent most of the time disparaging Jewish-Americans and spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.

“People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country,” Trump told Ravid. “I’ve said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

New quotes from Trump to @BarakRavid: Most US Jews don't love Israel. Exclusive for Unholy podcast

— Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) December 17, 2021

Those comments feed into antisemitic tropes that present Jewish-Americans as having some kind of “dual loyalty” to Israel, but Trump doubled down on those harmful stereotypes by subscribing to antisemitic conspiracy theories that allege Jews are in control of the government and media.

“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it’s the exact opposite,” Trump continued. “The New York Times hates Israel, hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times. I mean, the Sulzberger family.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has attacked Jewish-Americans — he’s called them “disloyal” and blamed them for his loss in the presidential election, seemingly upset that more Jews didn’t vote for him after he moved the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during his tenure. But this interview definitely sets a record for just how many antisemitic remarks a former president can make in one sitting.

(Via The Daily Beast)