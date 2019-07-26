Getty Image

President Donald Trump has responded to a request from Apple Inc., which reportedly asked the administration for tariff relief on components for a new Mac Pro desktop computer which will go on sale later this year, starting at $5999. The tech company recently moved production of the Mac Pro from Texas, where it has been manufactured since 2013, to China. The high-end desktop computer was the sole remaining Apple product to be assembled in the United States.

And because it’s Trump, he naturally made this proclamation on Twitter.

“Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China,” the president tweeted on Friday. “Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!”

Bloomberg initially reported the news earlier this week that Apple was looking to cut back on duties on key components for the forthcoming model: