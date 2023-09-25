Donald Trump has always done whatever wants, and why not? No one’s ever seriously made him pay the consequences of his actions. Right now he’s testing the law more than ever. He’s racked up four indictments, and while he’s out on the streets as a free man (for now), he’s still doing things like witness tampering and threatening judges and prosecutors, all while facing nothing more than some stern words. Now he’s seeing if he can buy a gun — which, by the way, legally he cannot.

The Trump supporter who posted the viral video of Donald insisting he wanted to buy a Glock – which legally could have gotten Donald in a lot of legal trouble – DELETED it. Too late. I already put it in the family archive. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/gN2buUVlLd — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 25, 2023

As per The Daily Beast, the former president stopped by Palmetto State Armory while in South Carolina for one of his wackadoodle rallies. Video shows him joshing around with the staff, who present him with a glock.

“I wanna buy one,” Trump repeatedly said. After someone said he could have one on the house, he insisted he pay for it, saying, “I wanna buy it.”

How much of a gun nut is Trump? So much that he held as weirdly as he holds a bible.

Trump campaigns in a gun store and is presented with a Glock semi-automatic handgun with his image on it. Ironic, being that under federal criminal indictment, it’s illegal for him to obtain, receive, or purchase a gun. pic.twitter.com/K3kfK3YZEV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 25, 2023

The moment was shared by campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, who tweeted, “President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina!”

Alas, people on social media were quick to point out that it’s actually illegal for those under indictment to purchase firearms. Trump, as it happens, has four of those: one in Atlanta, one in Miami, one in New York, and one in D.C.

It would be a crime for him to actually buy this gun because he's under felony indictment. Did he actually go through with this purchase? https://t.co/v3AG5uofJY — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 25, 2023

As The Daily Beast points out, anyone buying a gun from a licensed dealer, as Palmetto State Armory is, has to fill out a form, which asks the following question: “Are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year, or are you a current member of the military who has been charged with violation(s) of the Uniform Code of Military?”

Trump would have to answer “yes.”

A spokesperson later denied that Trump had actually left the store with an illegally obtained firearm.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung clarifies to CNN that former President Donald Trump did NOT purchase a firearm at the armory in Summerville, South Carolina, on Monday. https://t.co/ggXMb5OG6N — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) September 25, 2023

The Daily Beast also points out a fun tidbit: The federal law that Trump may have violated is the same one that the feds used to indict Hunter Biden. But as always, the big guy avoids punishment.

