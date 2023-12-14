Donald Trump has sure amassed a slew of questionable firsts. Perhaps most impressively he’s the first U.S. president to be hit with any criminal indictments. And he’s got four of them! The big guy may even be the first to be sent to the slammer. Another (probable) first: He’s the first to have their attorneys reference Dr. Seuss in a court filing.

Per The Daily Beast, on Wednesday Trump’s forever embattled revolving door legal team took aim at special counsel Jack Smith, who’s leading two of the criminal investigations into the former president: the Jan. 6 one and the government documents one. Specially they formally bristled at his request to expedite the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit’s review of whether their client has executive immunity from criminal charges. At this rate, appealing that would require Trump’s attorneys to have materials ready the day after Christmas.

“This proposed schedule would require attorneys and support staff to work round-the-clock through the holidays, inevitably disrupting family and travel plans,” read their complaint. Then they referenced one of Dr. Seuss’ most enduring works. “It is as if the Special Counsel ‘growled, with his Grinch fingers drumming, “I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming… But how?”’”

It is kind of mean to force lawyers to work through the holidays, all to keep their chaos agent client out of the clink. Still, CNN’s Jake Tapper couldn’t keep a straight face when reporting about a filing quoting How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, per Mediaite.

“So, the lawyers of Whoville could have a bleak Christmas, I guess is the argument,” Tapper joked on-air.

Tapper also asked guest Maggie Haberman, known around town as the “Trump whisperer,” if this particular trial could be delayed. She said it’s a “real possibility,” adding:

“I think that the March 4th start date has seemed aspirational for some time. The question is, how long? Does it start, say, before the Republican nominating convention in July? Does it start at some point later in the summer? Would the judge feel okay starting it in August? There’s so many variables built in to this, it’s very hard to say when this will begin. It is still seen as the likeliest trial to start before the election, if not the only one. But there’s a lot of moving parts.”

Stay tuned whether Trump’s lawyers referencing Dr. Seuss ensured they didn’t to spend the holidays dealing with someone still hawking NFTs.

