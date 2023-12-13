The rest of the world has moved on from NFTs, but not Donald Trump. The former president announced on Tuesday that he’s selling “TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARDS,” which come with a piece of his suit that he wore when he had his mugshot taken. “Some people call these cards pop art or modern art,” Trump said in a video to promote the cards. “I wish I looked as good as I do on those cards, that I can tell you. They give me muscles where, believe me, I don’t have them.”

Jimmy Kimmel will not be first in line to hand money over to Trump, who he dubbed the “most shameless person in the history of the world.”

“Wow,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said while laughing. “The cards cost $99 each, so if you buy them all, all 47 of them, for the low, low price of $4,653 plus tax, you will get a postage stamp-sized piece of the suit he wore on the day he was arrested for the fourth time. And he’s calling it the ‘most historically significant artifact in United States history.’ Isn’t that something?” Kimmel laughed again. “There are only 13 original copies of the Constitution, and who knows how many fabric swatches from a XXXL fat guy suit.”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue above.