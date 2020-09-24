President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. However, they were not greeted warmly by the crowds outside the Supreme Court steps. Trump (who was surprisingly wearing a mask despite repeated attacks on his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for wearing one in accordance with CDC guidelines) got booed the entire time by protesters as others loudly chanted “Vote him out.”

You can watch the video below:

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a crowd booed and chanted "Vote him out." https://t.co/ANf1IQgLss pic.twitter.com/b6izGEjHPP — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2020

According to CNN, the crowd also pelted Trump with chants of “Honor her wish,” which references the president’s plan to announce a new Supreme Court nominee on Saturday in direct defiance of Ginsburg’s dying wish. According to reports, the justice told her granddaughter, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Not only is Trump not waiting until after the election, but he recently told Fox & Friends that he doesn’t believe those were Ginsburg’s final words.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or [Chuck] Schumer and [Nancy] Pelosi?” Trump said. “I would be more inclined to the second. That came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe Pelosi or shifty Schiff.”

Republicans plan to move quickly confirming Trump’s Supreme Court nominee as GOP senators have already confirmed their support without even knowing who the nominee will be. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moves fast enough, Trump’s pick could be installed to the court before the election, but it’s a small window. However, there is still plenty of time to push the nominee through in the lame duck session, should Trump lose the election, which would even further defy Ginsburg’s dying wish.

