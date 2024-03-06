Ex-President Trump is so low on cash (despite his constant claims of being a billionaire) that he has apparently been hitting up Elon Musk for help paying his New York fraud judgment. That sum is racking up astronomical interest by the day, and the situation is so serious that Trump didn’t want to (or couldn’t) shill out some free Mai Tais for his MAGA followers at the Mar-a-Lago watch party on Super Tuesday night.

Mr. Potty Mouth‘s no-booze shindig isn’t a rumor, either. That tidbit was revealed by Fox News as relayed by Raw Story when correspondent Aishah Hasnie spoke of how the Trump campaign expected a thousand attendees at this event, which was only getting underway when she touched base with Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier. He observed, “Yeah, that’s not a big party.”

Why did Baier go there? As Hasnie told the duo, “There is no open bar and there is a soda bar, a pop bar if you want to call it if you’re from the midwest but we [have] no free alcohol at least tonight here in Mar-a-Lago.” In the words of MacCallum, “I think it’s gonna be a short party.”

Well, maybe Trump livened things up later with his butt-shaking moves? It does not appear that Fox News captured that as well, but the above clip shows the sad revelation of a dry night for MAGAs.

(Via Raw Story)