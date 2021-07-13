As Black Lives Matter protests broke out across the country following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, Donald Trump along with the First Lady and their son, Barron, were reportedly moved to an underground bunker to hide in the event the White House was stormed by protesters. It wasn’t exactly the best look for the former president — a move that even earned him a diss from his pal Kanye in a song — and, according to a new book, Trump was absolutely furious that word got out and people dubbed him “Bunker Boy.”

In a new excerpt from Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost by Washington Post journalist Michael C. Bender, the bunker incident was “the most upset some aides had ever seen the president,” which is pretty notable given Trump’s penchant for angry outbursts and tantrums. He also became obsessed with “smoking out” whoever leaked the story to the press and reportedly threatened to have them executed.

Via CNN:

‘Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason!’ Trump yelled. ‘They should be executed!'” the book reads. Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “repeatedly tried to calm the president as startled aides avoided eye contact,” Bender writes, adding that Trump’s top aide told his boss: “I’m on it. We’re going to find out who did it.”

Bender’s book shows a White House in chaos leading up to the 2020 presidential election, and the situation only worsened as it became clear that Trump had lost to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. In a previously released excerpt, Bender revealed how (often drunk) Rudy Giuliani maneuvered his way into becoming the lead of Trump’s legal team by routinely frustrating Trump’s previous counsel, Justin Clark. While Clark had a firm understanding of election laws and the recount process, Giuliani would often tell Trump what he wanted to hear and accuse Clark of lying to the president.

Following a disastrous phone call, Clark finally called Rudy a “f**king a**hole” and quit.

(Via CNN)