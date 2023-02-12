For the last two-plus years, Donald Trump has been falsely asserting that he won re-election in 2020. It was “stolen” from him, he claims, never providing evidence, much like Kari Lake. But he and his team at least did try to find proof. In fact, they even hired an outside research team to prove them right. When they found none, Trump and his gang simply ignored it.

A new report from The Washington Post reveals that in the final weeks of 2020, in a mad dash to keep Trump in office, his campaign hired Berkeley Research Group, who looked into the election results in six states. They looked for irregularities, voter machine malfunctions, whether dead people had mysteriously “voted.” As per The Post:

“They looked at everything: change of addresses, illegal immigrants, ballot harvesting, people voting twice, machines being tampered with, ballots that were sent to vacant addresses that were returned and voted,” said a person familiar with the work who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private research and meetings. “Literally anything you could think of. Voter turnout anomalies, date of birth anomalies, whether dead people voted. If there was anything under the sun that could be thought of, they looked at it.”

Sources say that they returned with not much. A few states had some anomalies and unusual data patterns, but not enough to warrant widespread fraud. What’s more, their findings contradicted some of Trump’s wilder claims, such as rigged voting machines.

When the research group presented their findings to Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, he simply expressed skepticism at what they’d found (or didn’t find). The call even grew “contentious.” Afterwards, they continued to spread voter fraud claims they couldn’t prove.

Trump’s still at it, moaning about a “rigged” election without a shred of evidence. Meanwhile, the party he once took over seems to be moving on without him, although at least some of his copycats seem to be taking the GOP down with them.

