The 2024 election is still a good year-and-a-half away, but things are already heating up. Unless Ron DeSantis somehow gets his stuff together, it looks like it will be a repeat of 2020, with Donald Trump once again facing off against Joe Biden. Last time they duked it out, Trump did things like sadistically mess with Biden’s stutter during a debate. Trump is already going way low, including hitting him with a classy slur on the trail.

Trump: We have a guy who is a dumb son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/ER7pNssDGn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2023

At a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump talked up all the “smart people” in his camp, who “know what they’re doing.” (Nevermind that he has a long history of hiring what he calls “the best people,” only to wind up firing and/or turning on them when they disappoint.) He then turned to his successor, who has actually gotten a lot done in his two-and-a-half years in office.

“We have somebody who’s not at the top of his game — never was the top of a game,” Trump said. “We have a guy who’s a dumb son of a b*tch.”

Speaking of being at the top of his game, Trump is currently drowning in legal woes, including three separate charges from Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith. Perhaps one is the top of their game if they can juggle all that and run a so-far-successful campaign for a job he already lost once.

(Via The Daily Beast)