Following a busy day of harassing members of his own United States Congress and reportedly wanting to purchase Greenland, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. Unfortunately for him, Trump did not exactly receive quite the reception as he had maybe hoped for, as protesters were in place to attempt chaos at the start of the rally when the president immediately began attacking his Democratic opposition.

According to The Hill, several protesters were escorted out of the arena shortly after the crowd began booing and chanting “U.S.A. U.S.A.!” Clearly nonplussed, Trump did as he’s wont to do and attacked the physical appearance of one of the ejected protesters — who happened to be a person of supposed relative girth.

“That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising,” Trump said, before adding: “Get him out of here please. Got a bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us. Now he goes home and his mom says, ‘What the hell have you just done?'”