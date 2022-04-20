While Donald Trump has been able to elicit Olympic levels of trust from his closest cronies — despite sometimes refusing to help them out of the legal headaches they acquired doing his bidding — those that have turned on him have really struck back. Stephanie Grisham, his third White House press secretary, wrote a juicy tell-all about her experiences. As did Omarosa Manigault Newman, who worked on his campaign as well as, for a time, in his presidential administration. Last year, after three years, Trump’s lawsuit against her failed miserably. And now the former president has to pay through the teeth.

As per The New York Times, a court arbitrator has ordered the Trump campaign to pay Manigault Newman nearly $1.3 million in legal fees she accrued over the protracted legal battle — a size her own lawyers say was surprisingly. large.

Trump’s case accused his former employee of violating a nondisclosure agreement. It’s the latest example of him discovering that his NDAs don’t exactly hold up in court. Last year, he tried to sue a former campaign aide who had claimed he’d forcibly kissed her. Instead, Trump was forced to pay more than $300,000 in legal fees. The judge in that case declared the NDA “vague and unenforceable.”

In 2018, Omarosa — who first met Trump when she was on Celebrity Apprentice in 2004 and was one of his administration’s only Black employees — published Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House. The book detailed Trump’s chaotic first year in the White House. After Trump lost his lawsuit in September of last year, she dished some more, alleging that he might not “even be healthy enough to run in 2024.”

(Via NYT)