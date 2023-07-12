Chris Christie spent Tuesday slamming Donald Trump for failing to deliver on his fabled border wall, and the former president, as always, rose to the bait.

While appearing in a Fox News Tonight interview with Piers Morgan, Christie blasted Trump for not following through on any of his campaign promises like repealing Obamacare or building a wall between the United States and Mexico that Mexico would pay for. President Business was very big on touting that last part, and Christie didn’t hold back on the harsh reality of what really happened.

“He didn’t build the wall in Mexico,” Christie said via The Daily Beast. “He built 47 miles of wall and guess what—we paid for every nickel of it, we don’t have the first peso from Mexico.”

Christie’s border crack to Morgan was actually his second time roasting Trump over the border wall. Earlier in the day, the former New Jersey governor told MSNBC, “I could’ve built (with) my hands more than 47 miles,” according to The Wrap.

Like clockwork, Trump started raging at Christie on Truth Social:

Sloppy Chris Christie, who is polling at 1% and left his State, New Jersey, with an Approval Rating of 9% (the WORST number in State History), was interviewed on FoxNews (of course!) and stated that I only built 47 miles of Border Wall, knowing that the actual number is 463 Miles, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security. This does not include many Miles that we fixed or renovated, or areas that I got Mexico to secure. BEST BORDER EVER! He also lied about Russia & many other subjects!

But Trump wasn’t finished. He fired off another post attacking Christie and tossed in a few barbs at Ron DeSantis as well. The GOP candidates can’t beat Trump in the polls, but they can get under his skin.

“Sloppy Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant,” Trump frothed. “He desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said ‘NO!’ In 2016, he spent most of his time away from New Jersey in order to campaign for President, much like Ron DeSanctimonious is doing now to Florida. Chris ended up getting run out of New Hampshire, where he had almost no vote or popularity. They knew him well – CHRIS CHRISTIE IS A TOTAL LOSER!”

(Via The Daily Beast, The Wrap)