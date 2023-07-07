Chris Christie stopped by CNN this week where he painted a dire picture of Donald Trump‘s legal predicament as the former president faces a damning federal indictment for his mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Jake Tapper asked Christie if there’s hope for an acquittal by taking the charges to court in Southern Florida where Trump won during the 2020 election and could easily find a friendly jury. The former New Jersey governor, who has experience as a U.S. attorney, called the move a “real roll of the dice” particularly because the former New Jersey governor believes Trump “knows he’s guilty.”

Via Mediaite:

Basically, the way most U.S. attorney’s offices handle that is, if you plead, we can work with you in terms of whether you have to go to jail or not on some of the charges that he’s talking about here. If you make the case go to trial, if you force us to go and put the witnesses on stand and the judge to take the time and the jury to take the time, and you’re prosecuted and convicted, then it’s almost certain that you would face jail.

Christie also shot down the suggestion that politics would influence the jury.

“I never found a jury — and we did 130 political corruption cases during my seven years. I never found a jury, Jake, that was focused on politics,” Christie said. “And even if they have certain points of view or prejudices — we all do — they really take it seriously when the judge says, you have to put that aside and judge this only based on the facts that are presented here in this courtroom.”

