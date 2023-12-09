The right loves to harp on Joe Biden’s age and his alleged mental decline. They do so while ignoring someone who’s only a few years younger than him, and clearly much worse. In recent months Donald Trump has done things like mix up who’s currently president, claim Joe Biden wants to start “World War II,” and let slip that he’s “waging an all-out war on democracy.” But is his brain really turning into mush or is he just being funny? Trump is claiming the latter.

Per Mediaite, the former president went on a late night tear Friday, which included him addressing charges that his mind is going.

“I never confused Crooked Joe Biden with Barack Obama, except in the form of a sarcastic joke, which the Fake News knows and fully understands,” Trump posted on his rinky-dink Twitter clone. “Sarcasm is a very dangerous thing for me to use!!!”

What could have prompted this outburst? Perhaps it was Megyn Kelly, who recently co-moderated one of the GOP primary debates he skipped, telling Glenn Beck that he’s not doing so hot, gaffe-wise.

“This is what happens when you’re 77 years old!” Kelly said. Kelly said Trump has repeatedly confused Biden and Barack Obama. “Any of us could have a slip of the tongue, but it’s happening to him repeatedly.”

Even though Kelly admitted she’d take Trump over Biden “any day of the week,” that probably wasn’t enough for the big guy, who already despises her.

This isn’t the first time Trump felt compelled to assure supporters that his mind isn’t melting. The other week he laid out a wildly incoherent excuse for his repeatedly confusing Biden with Obama. In the meantime, he’s also been letting slip that he’d definitely be a “dictator” if re-elected, but only for one day, so no one need worry much.

(Via Mediaite)