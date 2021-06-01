Getty Image
Trump’s ‘Delusional Fantasy’ Claim Of Being Reinstated As President Is Being Roasted By Republicans, Too

In perhaps his most delusional move yet, Donald Trump is reportedly telling close friends and allies that he’ll be back in the White House by the end of the summer. According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August.” As Haberman notes, “that isn’t how it works,” which should go without saying, but naturally, the talking point is already taking hold amongst Trump’s rabid supporters.

However, Trump isn’t the the first person to parrot the “reinstated” talking point. Sidney Powell (a.k.a. “The Kraken”) made headlines over the holiday weekend when she attended a QAnon conference and claimed that Trump would be reinstated, but he wouldn’t be credited for lost time after Biden is ousted. “But he should definitely get the reminder of his term and make the best of it, that’s for sure,” Powell told the QAnon crowd.

But with Trump starting to run with the “reinstated” claim, prominent Republicans like David Frum are calling the former president “delusional” while also noting the dangerous implications of rehashing the “Big Lie” that led to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Even Fox News contributor Byron York warned that this latest Trump move will have serious consequences for the Republican Party:

In an interesting move, Jenna Ellis, who helped lead Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the election results has also come out against the “reinstated” talking point. Although, she attempted to thread the needle by calling the election stolen in the process.

Despite pandering to the MAGA crowd by claiming the election was stolen to soften the blow that Trump can’t be reinstated, Raw Story reports that Ellis was blasted by Trump supporters and called “incompetent,” which is surely a sign of things to come.

