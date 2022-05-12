Mere months after the National Archives informed Congress that Donald Trump transported classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving the White House, a grand jury has been convened to scrutinize the Trump administration‘s handling of sensitive documents during its final days. According to The New York Times, subpoena requests have already made “showing that its investigation has progressed beyond the preliminary stages.” Authorities are also looking to interview Trump White House workers:

The documents in question are believed to have been kept in the residence of the White House before they were boxed up and sent to Mar-a-Lago. The investigation is focused on how the documents made their way to the residence, who boxed them up, whether anyone knew that classified materials were being improperly taken out of the White House and how they were ultimately stored in Mar-a-Lago, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Before everyone gets their hopes up, the Times reports that “charges are rarely brought in investigations into the handling of classified documents.” However, the investigation into how classified documents were handled during Trump’s time in the White House should raise eyebrows in light of reports that the former president had a penchant for not just ripping up documents by hand but flushing them down the toilet. And while that surely seemed like the perfect plan to the world’s smartest president, it mostly backfired on Trump as plumbers were reportedly called in to fix the toilets that were visibly filled with torn-up documents. Paper shredders exist for a reason, folks.

(Via The New York Times)