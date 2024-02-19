What on earth is going on between the American GOP and Russia? Aren’t they supposed to be on the same side? On one hand you have Donald Trump openly admiring the nation’s notorious leader, Vladimir Putin. Ditto most of his cronies, among them Tucker Carlson and a chunk of the House. On the other, you have Putin and his team openly mocking MAGAland. Now there’s another unexpected twist: Trump seems disturbed by the mysterious death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny, sort of.

After days of silence, Trump finally responds to Aleksey Navalny’s death by comparing Navalny to himself in deranged social media post pic.twitter.com/obgeL20T46 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 19, 2024

On Monday, the former president — who’d earlier been baited by GOP rival Nikki Haley over his silence over Navalny — finally piped up. Did he make it all about himself? You betcha:

The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country. It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024.

Let’s try to unpack this. Trump didn’t mention his good pal Vladimir Putin, who’s believed to behind Navalny’s death. And yet here Trump was, implying that Russia is on a steep decline, just like he claims America is. Is he also suggesting Russia has problems with immigration, with rigged elections, with legal corruption? Mind you, of the three main problems he listed, only one is remotely close to being accurate: Even Democrats admit there’s a problem with the border. They even want to fix it. Republicans, however, under Trump’s sway, do not.

But why waste time trying to make sense of what the worst president in United States history, per Fox News, thinks?

Anyway, here’s what Haley said on Fox & Friends less than a half hour before Trump’s deranged post.

It’s amazing to me how weak in the knees he is when it comes to Putin, because you look at the fact, he is yet to say anything about Navalny’s death, which, Putin murdered him. It’s what he does to his political opponents. He’s yet to say anything about seizing Russian assets and allowing that money to go to Ukraine. Why would you not want to have those assets seized? It’s sitting in Congress, he should be calling for that. He doesn’t talk about anything. All he does is go on late-night rants, talking about his court cases. And Steve, that’s the problem. We have Russia sitting there doing things, they are now surrounding the Baltics. Which, if they go and invade the Baltics, those are NATO countries. That puts America at war. We have to prevent war. We’ve got China doing these cyber attacks. We’re seeing all of these things happen, and Trump’s doing late-night rants about his court cases? He’s going to be in court for the rest of the year. We can’t be distracted. But more of that. That’s why I continue to say if Donald Trump is the nominee, he can’t win. He won’t win a general election. And the focus we need to have is how do we protect Americans? How do we prevent more? How do we get the border secure? How do we get our economy back on track? Not his personal grievances.

(Via Mediaite)