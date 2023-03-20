Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump were practically at each other’s throats on Monday morning as the former president’s possible arrest hangs in the air. DeSantis fired the first shot by making a noticeable jab about Trump’s legal predicament instead of offering support to his fellow Republican.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just, I can’t speak to that.” DeSantis said during a press conference in Panama City, Florida when asked about a possible Trump indictment. “I’ve got real issues to deal with here in the state of Florida.”

According to CNN, DeSantis’ quip reportedly stirred up laughter from the crowd and quickly went viral as the Florida governor scored a blow on Trump, who clearly caught wind of the remarks. The former president fired back on Truth Social, but in an odd move, he deleted his attack.

“Ron will probably find out about this sometime in the future when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman (or possibly a man!) with false accusations,” Trump wrote in the now-deleted post.

Wow. Trump deleted this post. pic.twitter.com/qfjc88RY5e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2023

However, before anyone thinks Trump took the high road by deleting the post, he simply wanted to add more teeth by including a screenshot of allegations that DeSantis allegedly partied with underage girls.

“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly attacked by a woman, even classmates that are ‘underage’ (or possibly a man!)” Trump wrote in the updated post. “I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!”

Trump reposted his attack on DeSantis so that it now contains not just homophobia/transphobia but also grooming allegations pic.twitter.com/dPQ72X5m1T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2023

While Trump is doubling down, DeSantis seems content with his Stormy Daniels jab. The Florida governor told reporters that as far as the Trump case goes, he has “no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus.”

(Via CNN, Aaron Rupar on Twitter)