Donald Trump’s kind of an awkward guy. He’s constantly letting slip bizarre admissions. One time he even admitted he lost re-election in 2020. He has no self-awareness and he has no self-control. That can lead to him doing things like, let’s say, making things weird at the funeral for one of his most passionate supporters.

Last week, Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway — one half of the MAGA duo Diamond and Silk, along with her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson — suddenly passed away. The cause had not yet been made public. On Saturday, Trumpworld figures converged for a massive memorial to the woman, who became famous for her and her sister’s ardent support for America’s controversial 45th president. Not only are they two of his biggest cheerleaders, they’ve done numerous photo ops with him, even testified before Congress. But at Diamond’s funeral, Trump only seemed to remember one of them.

After Silk goes on and on about how much she loves Trump and all the great times they had together, Trump gets up and says this: “I knew Diamond, but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just learned about Silk. You’re fantastic.” pic.twitter.com/jgReN5hW5C — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 21, 2023

“The world has lost one of its brightest stars,” Trump told the crowd. Then he looked on the bright side of things. “We have another star who’s equal to, but she stepped up and she is different.”

He was referring to Silk, but then he made a startling admission: “I’m serious, I thought I knew them both. I didn’t. I knew Diamond but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just learned about Silk. You’re fantastic.”

What did Silk think about this? Would she even care that the president she loves a) never seemed to clock her, despite meeting him multiples times, not to mention b) admitted as such publicly, at her sister’s memorial?

Whatever the case, Trump soon moved on to another subject close to his heart: himself, whom he praised for helping organize such a huge memorial.

“The chapel wouldn’t have held the kind of people, the number of people that we have,” Trump told the crowd of mourners. “And we’re doing it right and that’s the way it should be and I did notice a big line of very, very nice vehicles outside. That’s got to be handled properly, right? So we’re going to handle it properly. Go out in style. She knew that. Go out in style.”

In short, maybe don’t invite a predictably hostile witness to your family member’s memorial.

