On Monday, Donald Trump didn’t just nab his fourth indictment. He also added another 13 criminal charges to the many he’s received from those other three cases. For those keeping count at home, the former president has amassed a whopping 91 counts against him, or 91 more than any other American president in history. Congrats? How many of these will end in convictions, if any, remains to be seen, but what if he’s found guilty of all 91? Well, then he’d be spending quite a lot of time in the slammer.

Mediaite broke down the amount of jail time Trump faces with each charge should he receive the maximum sentence, which is unlikely. Here’s the latest batch, in the case from Fulton County, Georgia DA Fani Willis, pertaining to his alleged attempts to interfere in the state’s 2020 election:

1. Count 1: Violation Of The Georgia Rico Act – 20 Years 2. Count 5: Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer – 3 years 3. Count 9: Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating A Public Officer – 2.5 years 4. Count 11: Conspiracy To Commit Forgery In The First Degree – 7.5 years 5. Count 13: Conspiracy To Commit False Statements And Writings – 2.5 years 6. Count 15: Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents – 5 years 7. Count 17: Conspiracy To Commit Forgery In The First Degree 2.5 years 8. Count 19: Conspiracy To Commit False Statements And Writings 2.5 years 9. Count 27: Filing False Documents – 10 years 10. Count 28: Solicitation Of A Violation Of Oath By Public Officer – 3 years 11. Count 29: False Statements And Writings – 5 years 12. Count 38: Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer – 3 years 13. Count 39: False Statements And Writings – 5 years

Put together, that’s a shocking 71.5 years. But that’s only one of the four cases. What about 34 felony counts from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s case involving alleged hush money? Or the 37 counts (plus three added later) from Jack Smith’s classified documents case? Or the three from the Jan. 6 case?

If you put all those together (and generously round up), the big guy gets an epic 713 years in the clink.

Granted, Trump will likely not serve the maximum sentence for any of these charges. Nor would he be convicted on all of them. Or maybe he might! There’s a chance he did a lot of criming. Or maybe he’ll find sentences cut down by throwing some of his pals under the bus.

