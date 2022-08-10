Donald Trump
Getty Image
Viral

Trump Pleading The 5th Has People Pointing Out All The Times Trump Trashed Pleading The 5th As A Sure Sign Of Criminal Guilt

by: Twitter

Donald Trump is getting raked over the coals for pleading the fifth in the ongoing New York civil investigation into his business. The former president arrived at Attorney General Letitia James office on Wednesday morning where he reportedly “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” Trump said in a statement via the Associated Press. “When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”

To be clear, like all American citizens, Trump has the constitutional right to not incriminate himself in a court of law, and that is almost definitely the best legal advice his attorneys can give him. However, as Trump himself notes in his own statement (which demonstrates that the less he talks, the better) he has made several grand statements in the past about how only guilty people plead the fifth.

“The mob pleads the fifth,” is a phrase Trump loved to say, and now, it’s coming back to bite him in the orange butt. Following the announcement that he refused to answer questions in the New York investigation, Twitter went wild dunking on Trump for pleading the fifth after years of dogging others for doing the same.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Associated Press)

×