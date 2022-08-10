Donald Trump is getting raked over the coals for pleading the fifth in the ongoing New York civil investigation into his business. The former president arrived at Attorney General Letitia James office on Wednesday morning where he reportedly “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” Trump said in a statement via the Associated Press. “When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”

To be clear, like all American citizens, Trump has the constitutional right to not incriminate himself in a court of law, and that is almost definitely the best legal advice his attorneys can give him. However, as Trump himself notes in his own statement (which demonstrates that the less he talks, the better) he has made several grand statements in the past about how only guilty people plead the fifth.

“The mob pleads the fifth,” is a phrase Trump loved to say, and now, it’s coming back to bite him in the orange butt. Following the announcement that he refused to answer questions in the New York investigation, Twitter went wild dunking on Trump for pleading the fifth after years of dogging others for doing the same.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Donald Trump has the complete right to invoke the Fifth Amendment. We have the complete right under the First Amendment to mock him relentlessly for it after all the trash he talked in 2016. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 10, 2022

Fascinating juxtaposition, having watched Hillary Clinton provide fully transparent testimony for over 11 hours, only to now watch Donald Trump invoke the Fifth Amendment and refuse to release a copy of the search warrant. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 10, 2022

So I heard he took the fifth? pic.twitter.com/F6y0IpNhAd — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2022

Astonishing how quickly tough-on-crime blowhards turn into ardent defenders of the Fifth Amendment. — André Lambelet (@andrelambelet) August 10, 2022

"I plead the fifth." – Donald Trump — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) August 10, 2022

It's your absolute right to invoke the fifth amendment just want to point out Trump regularly said it was proof of guilt, named judges who weakened its protection, and always loved it when the accused didn't live to even see a trial. — zeddy (@Zeddary) August 10, 2022

“You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” pic.twitter.com/SwvLmdzv2z — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 10, 2022

Live by the "only guilty people invoke the Fifth Amendment" die by the "only guilty people invoke the Fifth Amendment" https://t.co/is10NiiURD — Actually malicious, no actual malice (@apark2453) August 10, 2022

Trump in 2017: "If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” Trump in 2014: "If you are innocent, do not remain silent. You look guilty as hell!” https://t.co/KmXNsslCva — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 10, 2022

For the #MAGA who refuse to read, the #Fifth Amendment, as used in this case, protects your cult leader from “self-incrimination.” To dumb it down for you: IF HE TALKS HE WILL ADMIT A CRIME. SO HE WONT TALK. Ok, have a nice day. https://t.co/kzHatdtZLj — Evan Shapiro (@eshap) August 10, 2022

(Via Associated Press)