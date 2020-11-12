Getty Image
Trump Referred To Himself As A ‘Golden Goose’ While Attacking Fox News And People Can’t Hold Back The Jokes

As tensions continue to heat up between Donald Trump and Fox News, the president opened himself up to yet another round of embarrassing jokes while attempting to criticize the news network. The source of the tension stems from Fox News acknowledging that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, which is a reality that the president has, so far, refused to accept. As is often the case, Trump lashed out with a barrage of insults about Fox News’ supposedly declining ratings, but in the process, he walked right into a barrage of jokes by referring to himself as a Golden Goose.

“@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed,” Trump tweeted. “Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose.”

Like clockwork, Trump’s goose was cooked within minutes of clicking “send” on his tweet as the jokes began to pour in.

Trump’s golden goose tweet arrives on the heels of a report that he’s getting ready to dust off his old “Trump TV” plan and launch a digital media company that he believes will “wreck” Fox News. The president’s anger with the network started almost immediately after it was the first news outlet to call Arizona for Biden and refused to retract that decision despite pressure from Republicans and even some of the network’s biggest personalities. That was the start of the messy break-up that will undoubtedly continue to play out in public, thanks to the president’s itchy tweeting thumb.

(Via Donald J. Trump on Twitter)

