As tensions continue to heat up between Donald Trump and Fox News, the president opened himself up to yet another round of embarrassing jokes while attempting to criticize the news network. The source of the tension stems from Fox News acknowledging that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, which is a reality that the president has, so far, refused to accept. As is often the case, Trump lashed out with a barrage of insults about Fox News’ supposedly declining ratings, but in the process, he walked right into a barrage of jokes by referring to himself as a Golden Goose.

“@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed,” Trump tweeted. “Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose.”

Like clockwork, Trump’s goose was cooked within minutes of clicking “send” on his tweet as the jokes began to pour in.

Their Golden Goose became a Lame Duck. https://t.co/lwbVjq6ZSB — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 12, 2020

Yes, folks. The president of the United States just called himself the “Golden Goose”. There really is no bottom with this guy. Also, and perhaps more importantly, who’s running the country while he’s watching tv and railing against Fox? pic.twitter.com/eqT4cHQ9or — Brent Rader (@brentondrader) November 12, 2020

The “golden goose” comment really cements it for me. Trump is Veruca Salt. pic.twitter.com/y8YQRYrIk3 — ErinGoBragh🍀 (@ETphoneHome107) November 12, 2020

Calling yourself “the golden goose” is so dorky it would get you kicked out of most World of Warcraft guilds. — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) November 12, 2020

Today, The Pope congratulated Joe Biden, the 2nd Catholic President elected, on his MASSIVE win. Meanwhile, trump called himself the Golden Goose in his latest petty Twitter beef with Fox News. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 12, 2020

Because you keep killing their viewers https://t.co/mw8PALEL5t — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) November 12, 2020

Trump’s golden goose tweet arrives on the heels of a report that he’s getting ready to dust off his old “Trump TV” plan and launch a digital media company that he believes will “wreck” Fox News. The president’s anger with the network started almost immediately after it was the first news outlet to call Arizona for Biden and refused to retract that decision despite pressure from Republicans and even some of the network’s biggest personalities. That was the start of the messy break-up that will undoubtedly continue to play out in public, thanks to the president’s itchy tweeting thumb.

