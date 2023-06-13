Donald Trump may have celebrated his second arraignment — and his first over a federal indictment — by hobnobbing at a local Miami eatery, but he’s not taking things lightly. The former president knows he faces serious jail time. Indeed, were he found guilty on all 71 (!!) currently charges against him — with more likely en route — he would receive a staggering 400-year sentence. Trump is so worried about his gloomy future that he’s even morbidly fundraising off it.

As per Mediaite, the Trump team sent out a fundraising email around the time he and his Diet Coke guy, Walt Nauta, were scheduled to be arraigned in Miami.

“Friend, Reports state that I could receive a maximum sentence of 400 YEARS IN PRISON despite being a totally and completely innocent man,” the email began.

It continued, in a vein at once grim and overwrought:

I honestly cannot believe I just typed those words to you. It sounds like something Stalin or Mao did to eliminate their opposition. But instead, it’s happening here in America. Communism has finally come to our shores. We are no longer living in the country of Washington and Lincoln. For the first time in American history, the federal government has used its prosecutorial powers to charge the leading opponent of the current regime. While today is certainly grim and dark, do NOT lose faith! As I said once before… “With a dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt, nevertheless, that we will Make America Great Again.”

It ended with Trump begging for money: “Please make a contribution to peacefully stand with me and SAVE the greatest country in history – for 1,500% impact.”

The language in the email hinted at one of the angles Trump and company are using to defend him, namely that the government was coming after him because he’s Joe Biden’s likely opponent in the 2024 election — not that he may have committed some truly bizarre crimes.

