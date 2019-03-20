Getty Image

There continues to be no love lost between President Donald Trump and George Conway, otherwise known as the husband of his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. Mr. Conway has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s for quite some time now, often tweeting and retweeting scathing criticisms of the president, but now things seem to be heating up.

Over the weekend, Conway questioned Trump’s mental health after the president spent a good amount of his executive time on Sunday railing against everything from a rerun of Saturday Night Live to perceived disloyalty from Fox News, among other topics. The following morning, Conway tweeted out a thread with excerpts from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, highlighting excerpts that suggest Trump is suffering from narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.