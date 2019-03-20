Trump Is Escalating His Attack On Kellyanne Conway’s Husband, Rage-Tweeting That He’s A ‘Stone Cold LOSER And Husband From Hell’

News & Culture Writer
03.20.19

Getty Image

There continues to be no love lost between President Donald Trump and George Conway, otherwise known as the husband of his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. Mr. Conway has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s for quite some time now, often tweeting and retweeting scathing criticisms of the president, but now things seem to be heating up.

Over the weekend, Conway questioned Trump’s mental health after the president spent a good amount of his executive time on Sunday railing against everything from a rerun of Saturday Night Live to perceived disloyalty from Fox News, among other topics. The following morning, Conway tweeted out a thread with excerpts from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, highlighting excerpts that suggest Trump is suffering from narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpGeorge ConwayKellyanne Conway
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP