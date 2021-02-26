While today’s Republicans are predominantly Evangelical Christians, they clearly missed the part in The Bible about building false idols. In a move that truly captures the apocalyptic vibes of his presidency, Bloomberg’s William Turton captured footage of a golden statue of Donald Trump being wheeled around CPAC on Thursday, and people are having a blast dunking on the graven image. Shortly after the footage hit Twitter, “Golden Calf” started trending as religious leaders and others pointed out the awkward (and hypocritical) Biblical implications of turning Trump into a golden idol, which is a big no-no, according to Christian scripture. And, yet, that’s definitely a gilded Trump wearing American flag shorts.

We always knew these MAGAts and evangelicals were fake Christian heretics. They finally broke out the golden calf. pic.twitter.com/cM6eQlqrXr — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 26, 2021

The golden calf jokes aren’t subtle and wry when they make it all obvious like that https://t.co/mNQzwjgGsh — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) February 26, 2021

After the initial shock of watching Republicans worship a golden idol off, people started noticing that the statue looks like Bob’s Big Boy, which unleashed a new buffet of jokes. The restaurant mascot is still trending as of Friday morning.

Did they steal a Bob’s Big Boy and repaint it? https://t.co/Jb7ETH2jOW — Tiff Flowers (@tinnymc) February 26, 2021

This is what happens when you combine Richie Rich, Bob’s Big Boy, and the Golden Calf. https://t.co/8iCKd2DuG9 — Tim Schenck (@FatherTim) February 26, 2021

Folks also notice that the golden Trump statue resembles Bart Simpson thanks to being wheeled around on what looks like a skateboard and the weird blocky cartoon feet. If you can’t tell by now, the whole thing is a comedy gold mine.

Why is that sculpture of

People are saying the golden statue of Trump being rolled around CPAC looks like Bart Simpson… pic.twitter.com/rHZ3dpjZGG — alex (@AlexUlrichh) February 26, 2021

While the golden idol jokes are hilarious, there is a serious side to the whole production. According to Axios, Trump will attend CPAC and declare himself the “presumptive 2024 nominee” for the next presidential election in a show of his “total control” of the GOP. And, frankly, Trump’s plan might of off without a hitch. However, the former president is currently facing significant legal trouble after the Supreme Court ruled this week that New York state prosecutors can access his private tax records. He didn’t like that.

