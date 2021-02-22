After the Supreme Court issued a one-line ruling allowing New York state prosecutors access to Donald Trump‘s personal tax returns on Monday, the former president lashed out in a frothing statement that would’ve been right at home on his now-banned Twitter account. In a lengthy rant actually titled, “Statement on the Continuing Political Persecution of President Donald J. Trump,” the one-term Commander in Chief accused state prosecutors of “headhunting” by trying to “take down their political opponents” like they do in “third-world countries.”

Despite personally picking at three of the current justices sitting on the Supreme Court, Trump called the decision to open his tax records “fascism” as he launched into his signature style of playing the martyr. He even found time to fit in the “Big Lie” that he actually won the 2020 election, which he did not. Via Mediaite:

The Supreme Court never should have let this “fishing expedition” happen, but they did. This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo. These are attacks by Democrats willing to do anything to stop the almost 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever gotten by a sitting president) who voted for me in the election—an election which many people, and experts, feel that I won. I agree!

Obviously, the SCOTUS decision has Trump rattled, and according to his former attorney/fixer Michael Cohen, the defeated president should be worried. While discussing Trump’s tax records on MSNBC, Cohen said the real estate mogul should look into a “custom made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him.”

You can watch Cohen’s remarks below:

. @MichaelCohen212 says Trump should look into getting a "custom made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him."@JoyceWhiteVance says Cy Vance has "sent signals that this is a serious investigation." pic.twitter.com/gBW5rc5PXs — MSNBC Live with Katy Tur (@KatyOnMSNBC) February 22, 2021

