In what will be the final day of President Trump’s term in office, the talking heads at Fox News are doing their best to rewrite history and position the commander-in-chief as the hardest working president in history. Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt welcomed Republican pundit Kristen Soltis Anderson on the show to discuss Joe Biden’s plan for his first 100 days in office, and talk quickly turned to Trump. Specifically, to what a go-getter the soon-to-be-former president is.

“They’ll criticize President Trump, but no one can argue he is a worker,” Earhardt gushed. “He doesn’t drink alcohol. He stays up late at night. He watches every show. He is working. He got to work immediately.” The irony in this statement is rich considering Trump has spent more days on the golf course than any president before him. (It might also be worth something to note that watching too much TV is not the shining example of productivity Earhardt seems to think it is.)

Ainsley Earhardt: "They'll criticize President Trump but no one can argue, he is a worker. He doesn't drink alcohol, he stays up late at night, he watches every show, he's working — he got to work immediately." pic.twitter.com/1FcS8gCW5f — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 19, 2021

Earhardt and Anderson went on to criticize Biden’s plan to tackle immigration reform on his first day in office instead of focusing on the pandemic — again disregarding Trump’s own spectacular failure at managing the catastrophe and ignoring the work Biden and his team have already been doing to get the virus under control once he assumes the presidency. And while we could point to Trump’s uninspiring schedule for his final days in office — apparently he’s working from “early in the morning until late in the evening,” making “many calls” and taking “many meetings” — we thought we’d let Twitter drag the president for his pretty obnoxious display of senioritis on his final day on the job.

The very-est, most manyful calls, the most beautiful calls you’ve ever seen. — Peter Hodgson (@iheartguitar) January 19, 2021

hear that, kids? rot your brain with enough cable news and someday you too can be president! https://t.co/7crxw8fu87 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 19, 2021