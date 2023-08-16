When it first seemed likely, earlier this month, that Donald Trump was going to score himself a fourth indictment in Fulton County, Georgia (which he later did), the sheriff there made a promise: the world would finally get a mugshot of America’s 45th president. But he’s not the only one who may get one. There are 18 other defendants in the case, and the sheriff says they’re welcome to report there at their earliest convenience.

As per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (as caught by Raw Story), a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that it’s expected that all 19 indictees will be booked at the same prison, namely the Rice Street Jail. District Attorney Fani Willis said the defendants have until Aug. 25 at noon to turn themselves in. That doesn’t mean they should all show up to be arraigned at the same time, or even on the same day.

“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time,” the sherrif’s office said. “The jail is open 24/7.” They added, though, that “due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”

In early August, Sheriff Pat LaBat said that Trump’s fourth arraignment wouldn’t be like his previous three, in which he avoided doing some of the usual traditions, including getting a mugshot.

“It doesn’t matter your status. We have a mugshot ready for you,” LaBat said.

That doesn’t mean Trump’s lawyers — or those representing Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis, and many more — won’t at least try to negotiate the terms of their clients’ surrenders. But LaBat seems pretty adamant about getting arguably the most famous mugshot since the one taken of Nick Nolte.

(Via Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Raw Story)