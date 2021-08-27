Donald Trump Jr. appears to believe that his dad could swoop in like Batman and save Afghanistan from the Taliban, but the reality of the situation is, of course, far from that claim. Over the past few days, Trump has not only praised Taliban fighting skills but also shown that he has no idea what happened with the Dunkirk evacuation, and he kept that same vibe going while visiting with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and discussing the ISIS branch that’s responsible for the deadly bombings at Kabul airport checkpoints.

Trump would not stop referring to the ISIS offshoot terror group, ISIS-K, as “ISIS-X.” First, he botched the name, and then he (as noted by Mediaite) wouldn’t admit that he made an error. The “K” is a real addition, given that the group wished to differentiate themselves by denoting the letter for the historically relevant “Khorasan” region. Trump began by messing up with the “X” and also claiming that he’d “knocked it out” (meaning the original ISIS) of Syria and Iraq, and that they’re back with the ISIS-X business.

Then things got super confusing because Trump (regarding his error) doubled back and then conceded, yes, that there is an ISIS-K, but soon, there will be an ISIS-X, alright?

“They have people, as I said, that broke away because they weren’t–because the Taliban wasn’t mean enough and vicious enough. And that’s the new ISIS-X, where they broke away — or ISIS-K. They’ll have an ISIS-X pretty soon, which is going to be worse than ISIS-K.”

"That's the new ISIS-X, where they broke away — or ISIS-K. They'll have an ISIS-X pretty soon, which is gonna be worse than ISIS-K" — Trump pic.twitter.com/2uwNokcMWo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2021

CNN points out that ISIS-K first surfaced in 2015, and “In 2018 it was ranked the world’s fourth deadliest terror group, claiming more than 1,000 lives.” Although Trump was president during those years, the “ISIS-K” really didn’t seem to ring a bell with him. Regardless, there were plenty of ISIS-X jokes out there, including a “Y’All Qaeda” shoutout.

Does he think ISIS updates itself like a software? — Christopher Ryan (@FFChristopherRy) August 27, 2021

I'm surprised he didn't call it ISIX or something. the 'X' makes it extreme. It's the 90's all over again! — Silver Hypnosis (@Silver_Hypnosis) August 27, 2021

He had no idea what was going on. Invited the Taliban to Camp David. Idiot. — Heather Bucha Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) August 27, 2021

or ISIS-Q — amy, who likes monkeys (@amy__blandford) August 27, 2021

Did he get ISIS-X from intel briefings, or is he just making up shit? Well, since he doesn't get briefings, I guess we know the answer. — That Man From Michigan ✋ (@MIWolverine92) August 27, 2021

He's still not even sure why they call him 45 — PDXCane🙌🏼🇨🇴🇺🇲⚓ (@PortlandCane) August 27, 2021

I thought that was Y’all Qaeda. — Linguistic Carnage 🇸🇪🇺🇸 (@imrudh) August 27, 2021

And the Vin Diesel-tangential jokes rounded things out nicely.

I thought the original ISIS was pretty good, and ISIS Tokyo Drift wasn't bad but ISIS-X is ridiculous — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) August 27, 2021

And then you’ll see the ISIS XXX… pic.twitter.com/AT1qFtlp3W — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 27, 2021

(Via Mediaite & CNN)