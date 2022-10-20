Donald Trump sure is a strange cat. We knew that already, but he’s so obsessed with things like ratings and crowd sizes (yes, he bragged about the crowd size of the deadly January 6 insurrection) that he decided that he wants to testify “live” (with cameras and everything) in front of the congressional committee that’s tasked with investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump previously wanted to sue the committee, but he’s not exactly the most consistent man.

From there, one would imagine that Trump’s professed willingness to appear would make it easier to get him in the building. However, there’s a slight hangup because the committee can’t manage to subpoena him as of yet. There’s no one on Trump’s legal defense team who’s authorized to do so, according to ABC News. This actually doesn’t have anything to do with reports that few lawyers want to represent Trump — because they don’t want to be the next Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell — and also, the lawyers that Trump does have are tied up with his other cases. Via ABC News:

Both Evan Corcoran and John Rowley have told committee investigators they don’t have authorization to accept service of the subpoena on behalf of the former president, according to people familiar with the communications. Corcoran is representing Trump in matters related to the Mar-a-Lago documents probe and Rowley — in addition to Corcoran — has been representing Trump on executive privilege issues involving former White House aides who have received grand jury subpoenas.

Not ideal! So is this a blunder on Team Trump’s behalf that is unintended, and regardless of that answer, will Trump secretly be happy to yank more congressional chains? Maybe a little bit of both.

(Via ABC News)