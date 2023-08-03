With Donald Trump now hit with a third indictment for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election after losing to Joe Biden, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is convinced that Jared Kushner played a role in his father-in-law facing charges for the events leading up to the January 6 attack.

While talking to CNN, Cohen, who famously operated as a fixer in the alleged hush money exchange with Stormy Daniels, opined that that Special Counsel Jack Smith has already flipped some in Trump’s inner circle and it’s not hard to figure out who.

“In fact, I think the more important thing in this indictment to look at, are not who the six co-conspirators are, but rather who is missing from this indictment. For example, you don’t see any mention of Mark Meadows,” Cohen said before implicating Kushner.

“You see nothing of Jared Kushner. Jared Kushner was the secretary of everything. How is it possible that he is not listed here? He was there, on Donald’s lap, the entire time, from the day Donald entered the white house to the day that he left.” Asked how he explains that, Cohen said, “I believe he is probably a cooperating witness.”

Cohen also said Rudy Giuliani is next to flip, if he hasn’t already. According to Cohen, Giuliani and the other named conspirators are in the “honeymoon stage” where they believe they won’t be indicted.

“That is a foolish way to think. The government, especially Jack Smith, is not allowing anybody to escape,” Cohen said. “Rudy has no interest in spending his remaining days on this planet behind bars for Donald Trump.”

