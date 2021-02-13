The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump is serious business: It will see whether or not Republican lawmakers feel that a president accused of endangering their lives, to say nothing of democracy itself, is actually punished for his actions. But there have also been plenty of breakout instant comedy classics. There were My Cousin Vinny jokes. There were the two bizarre separate montages of Democrats (and Madonna!) simply saying “fight.” And on Saturday another member of the former president’s legal team got mocked for saying “Philly-delphia.”

Trump’s defense lawyer gets laughed out of his angry diatribe after he says he works in “Phillydelphia” pic.twitter.com/ZWaQ6WB5L8 — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) February 13, 2021

His name is Michael van der Veen, and while he hasn’t received as much attention as his colleagues Bruce Castor and David Schoen, that changed on day five of the trial. Van der Veen was speaking out against Democrats’ upcoming vote to call witnesses — which eventually went through, with some help from pro-Trump senator Lindsey Graham — and he even suggested, absurdly, that anyone called should be deposed in his office in Philadelphia.

But van der Veen didn’t pronounce it correctly. He called it “Philly-delphia.”

Laughter exploded across the chamber, and it even left van der Veen confused. “I don’t know why you’re laughing?” he even told the crowd.

And so van der Veen became the latest legal representative to become a figure of social media fun.

It's Always Depositiony in Phillydelphia — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 13, 2021

Everyone knows the proper way to say it is Phlphia — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 13, 2021

Phillydelphia? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 13, 2021

Well, one thing can be said about this guy without a doubt: He loves Phillydelphia. — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 13, 2021

Local Dirt here. No one says Phillydelphia. https://t.co/UN7PkmG1Vr — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) February 13, 2021

I think this is a stunt so he can support Team Trump's call for 100 witnesses—including VP Harris—to be deposed in Philly-delphia. https://t.co/KB7C2Hbj0G — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 13, 2021

It would be funny if Trump fired Mr. Phillydelphia mid-trial — Jennifer 'Convict. Disqualify.' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 13, 2021

I love Philly Delphia — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 13, 2021

Even the TCM fan account got on it (and, yes, The Philadelphia Story is airing late night Saturday).

Late tonight on TCM: THE PHILLY-DELPHIA STORY (1940) at 2:15 AM ET. — Next On TCM (@NextOnTCM) February 13, 2021

As did Fox News.

even Fox News is owning van der Veen pic.twitter.com/L2eZlERZLC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2021

One person charitably offered a theory about van der Veen’s slip.

Maybe they're laughing cuz he said Phillydelphia. He clearly wanted to just say Philly, then remembered he was on the Senate floor so added delphia to show respect to the august institution, which responded by laughing at him. (The substance of the idea is itself hilarious, too) https://t.co/jAu0W8463x — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 13, 2021

But others pointed out that van der Veen uttered many more ridiculous things than that.

From van der Veen being unable to pronounce Kamala Harris's name to weirdly pronouncing Philadelphia as "Philly-delphia" to the laughter, this was quite the scene https://t.co/A142lCyrro — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2021

Anyway, hope the possibly broke president is paying these lawyers well enough to be so publicly humiliated!