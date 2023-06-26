Donald Trump is continuing to throw a tantrum over the possibility that he might have to debate his fellow GOP presidential candidates, and his latest rant takes aim at, who else, Fox News. Why is The Donald so angry at his former favorite news program this time, you might ask? It’s because Rupert Murdoch’s cronies refused to air live footage of Trump receiving a very prestigious award from a very prestigious institution.

We kid. In actuality, Trump was bestowed with the Oakland County Republican Party’s “Man of the Decade” award Sunday night — an honor that means absolutely nothing considering the group was using Trump’s keynote speech to charge up to $7,500 for tickets to their event. But if there’s one thing this deflated basketball with baby doll hands loves, it’s the chance to add even more fake titles to his long list of made-up accolades. That Fox News had the gall to deem the event not newsworthy was always going to be an insult that led Trump to overreact on social media.

Hahaha. What a PATHETIC deranged coward. pic.twitter.com/xpnfwuQSop — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 26, 2023

After claiming his “great trade policies” were the real reason Oakland County Republicans invited him to something called the Lincoln Day Dinner, Trump unleashed on the network, claiming the staged debates were simply another way the mainstream media wanted to capitalize on his name for better ratings. He called out his biggest Republican rival, Governor Ron DeSantis, claiming he was ahead in the polls by 40 points after taking shots at the network itself, highlighting their recent drop in viewership that likely has more to do with Tucker Carlson’s departure than any negative press surrounding Trump.

Will the former president actually skip the debate stage ahead of the Republican primaries? Probably not, but we’re having a great time watching him pitch a fit while being dragged to the podium.