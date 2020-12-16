Where will the Trump family go after Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021 (and after the Secret Service extracts Donald from the White House)? It’s a real question, given that Ivanka and Jared Kushner won’t be welcomed by NYC (there are posters to prove it), so they’re apparently headed to New Jersey. This week, reports indicated that Melania Trump is ready to get the hell out of D.C., and she’s been researching Florida-based schools for Barron with a plan for moving to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Well, that might not be working out too well after all because the Washington Post is reporting that the resorts neighbors are putting up a fight.

Those people who own the houses surrounding the Mar-a-Lago are actually taking their complaints to court, and unlike the Trump campaign’s many frivolous fights, these neighbors have legal standing to make their argument. According to an agreement viewed by WaPo, Trump signed away his right to live at the resort back in the 1990s. In other words, Trump ended up Trumping himself? He apparently did so by agreeing that no one could stay at the club more than 21 days per year:

That message was formally delivered Tuesday morning in a demand letter delivered to the town of Palm Beach and also addressed to the U.S. Secret Service asserting that Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he converted the storied estate from his private residence to a private club. The legal maneuver could, at long last, force Palm Beach to publicly address whether Trump can make Mar-a-Lago his legal residence and home, as he has been expected to do, when he becomes an ex-president after the swearing-in of Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

That’s messy, and awkward, and the neighbors further stated in their letter that they want Palm Beach to make a public declaration to Trump to “avoid an embarrassing situation.” That situation, presumably, would involve Trump moving into town, clogging up streets with traffic, and flouting local ordinances, which he’s already done by erecting “a massive flagpole,” among other things. And then things would grow even more embarrassing when he’d be asked to move out.

The bottom line, though, is that there’s probably no way that Trump can use the property as a home and a club for profit unless the agreement changes. And he’s tried repeatedly to overturn the agreement, according to The Post, to no avail. Might be time to move to Russia!

