There’s a new Trump book coming out, and somehow it has yet more shocking revelations about his final days in office. For one, he apparently hates kiss-up House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The person who may have saved former vice president Mike Pence from joining the failed coup was…Dan Quayle? And then there’s this: General Mark Milley, his top military adviser, took steps to stop an “unhinged” Trump, right after Jan. 6, from doing anything crazy, like starting a war. And when Trump found out about that, he was pissed.

Excerpts from the forthcoming book Peril, by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, were published in The Washington Post on Tuesday. Among the claims were that Milley was worried that, after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, a “manic” Trump, who was in “serious mental decline,” would launch a “rogue” nuclear weapons launch. So he held a Pentagon meeting behind his back, even telling staff to ignore the president’s orders, should they come. Milley was so concerned even called China to reassure them that the united States would not attack them.

As per The Daily Beast, after discovering this particular tidbit, the former president spent the rest of the day in attack mode. He called up allies, like Turning Point USA kid Charlie Kirk. By the end of the day he was blabbing on Newsmax about the T-word.

“I’ve had so many calls today saying that’s treason,” Trump told Newsmax hosts Sean Spicer, his former press secretary, and Lyndsay Keith. He also accused Milley of “trying to just get out of his incompetent withdrawal out of Afghanistan, the dumbest thing that anybody has seen.”

Trump later released one of his “press releases,” calling his former military adviser “’Dumbass’ General Mark Milley.” (That one may have been a nod to the insult Alex Jones called him after he recommended his base take a life-saving vaccine.) He made sure to spread doubt about Woodward and Costa’s reporting, but he said, if it’s true, it should end with Milley in prison.

“I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification ‘of an attack,” the statement read.

Again, going to violate my rules on boosting him just so any English teachers and writers who follow me can stroke out at that first sentence. pic.twitter.com/sVVxR9Ycrf — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 15, 2021

Calling dubious claims of treason wasn’t the only thing Trump talked about on his Newsmax appearance. He also claimed it’s not Joe Biden who’s running the government but Trump’s own predecessor, Barack Obama.

"Obama is probably running the government now anyway, according to many" — Donald Trump on Newsmax pic.twitter.com/7LMBuK6fE8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

And to think this all could have been worse had it not been for Dan Quayle, the guy who couldn’t even spell “potato.”

(Via The Daily Beast)