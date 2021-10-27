No matter how one feels about Facebook, it’s clear that Mark Zuckerberg’s been through some stuff lately while attempting to salvage the social media network’s reputation. Like, Jimmy Kimmel’s launching Bond villain remarks around, and Joy Behar had even more unflattering words. Well, Zuckerberg is starting to read the room and realizes that his audience is largely skewed. He’d like to entice more young adults onboard, which might mean that he knows that everyone’s crazy uncle is the one dominating timelines with talk of Ivermectin and (nonexistent) election fraud.

No one can argue too much about how social media helped the MAGA-misinformation machine to flourish, so one would think that former President Trump would at least be slightly grateful to the big ones, like Facebook, but nope, he’s incensed. Trump is now blaming Mark Zuckerberg, along with former Attorney General Bill Barr, for the “rigged” election. Trump’s argument responded to a Wall Street Journal editorial that discussed Pennsylvania and mail-in ballots and also how “Mr. Biden won the state by 80,555, but the country is lucky the election wasn’t closer.” Well, Trump still believes that his rigging claims should prevail, and he concluded by listing his reasons why he believes that Zuckerberg and Barr screwed him:

• Attorney General Bill Barr ordered U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain to stand down and not investigate election irregularities. • Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook poured over $17 million to interfere in the Pennsylvania election, including $5.5 million on “ballot processing equipment” in Philadelphia and $552,000 for drop boxes where the voting pattern was not possible. And so much more! This is why Democrats and the Fake News Media do not want a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania. In reality, 80,555 ballots are nothing when there is this much corruption or voter irregularities.

The reasons for Trump being upset with Barr are clear. He believed that the AG should do his bidding. As for Zuckerberg, what’s actually the case is that the ballot-counting process could have used an infusion in cash, and federal funds were lacking, so (as NPR previously reported) “Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated $350 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit that works to make elections more inclusive and secure.” Sure, this may have been a redemptive strategy on Zuckerberg’s part (for not shutting down election misinformation), but whatever the case, Trump’s only looking for someone else to blame. And he’s angrily shaking his fist at the most convenient cloud.

(Via Wall Street Journal)