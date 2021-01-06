While hiding behind bulletproof glass after stirring up a crowd with false hopes of overturning the results of the 2020 election, Donald Trump attempted to address the “protest rally” slash open coup unfolding in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, but he ran into one small problem. His mic didn’t work. For a good thirty seconds, the outgoing Trump spoke before realizing nobody could hear a word he was saying, and it was a fitting moment for the final moments of his presidency. While noting it would’ve been nice if someone cut his mic years ago, Twitter users couldn’t help but love the symbolism of Trump being silenced during his last desperate grasp at holding onto the White House.

Symbolic of his lame duck presidency. Impotent and sad — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) January 6, 2021

This is the proper way to end this shitty presidency. — Friedrich Drumpf (@DrumpfOpa) January 6, 2021

Lmao 😂 leave it off for the rest of the speech 😂 — Jennifer Lantigua🗯 (@Jennife63019731) January 6, 2021

lolololol nothing but comedy failure right to the end https://t.co/VKwU4qS31P — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 6, 2021

They hire the best people 😑. https://t.co/DyLpd2PnHM — Pamela Pouley (@Soxymamma) January 6, 2021

However, Aaron Rupar reports that the technical issue was resolved, enabling Trump to rant about how America is a “third world country,” and Mike Pence needs to do the “right thing” by not certifying the results because states want to do a “re-vote.” (None of this is true.) Trump also took aim at the GOP calling those who don’t back him “weak Republicans” as he repeated his son Eric’s threat to “primary the hell out of them.” Eventually, the president devolved into calling the counting of votes “bullshit.”

Like all things Trump, it was a surreal event punctuated with a palpable fear of armed violence (Trump himself was behind bulletproof glass) and comedic moments like the DJ trolling the crowd by playing “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic. And there are still two more weeks left to go before Joe Biden officially takes office.

(Via Aaron Rupar on Twitter)