Eric Trump has nothing on his older brother. He doesn’t get shouty at rallies or conventions. He doesn’t go on TV with curiously red eyes and blabber incoherently or record himself making sloppy motel rants. Alex Moffat’s portrayal of Eric on SNL as basically as a kind of sweet-natured idiot. So when he went on Hannity and tried to openly blackmail Republican lawmakers into helping them overturn the election his father lost, it, well, wasn’t that threatening.

"I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressmen — meaning on this side — that does not fight tomorrow, I'm telling you, their political career is over, because the MAGA movement is going nowhere … they will get primaried" — Eric Trump pic.twitter.com/Xk7F65D7iG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

It was the night before both chambers of Congress meet to count each state’s already certified Electoral College votes. A number of senators and House members have vowed to push back. It won’t work. Some people, including the outgoing president, think Mike Pence can stop it. He can’t. So Eric tried Plan Z: He threatened people.

“I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressmen — meaning on this side — that does not fight tomorrow, I’m telling you, their political career is over, because the MAGA movement is going nowhere,” Eric bellowed. “My father’s created the greatest political movement in American history, and I’m telling you, they will get primaried the next time around, and they will lose.”

Eric also repeated those threats over Twitter.

I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 6, 2021

Honestly, “you will get primaried” isn’t too scary, even if you’re a weak-willed Republican politician who could spend the next couple years getting death threats on Parler. In fact, very few found Eric Trump — again, the other Trump son — exactly goonish.

Imagine becoming a US Senator or a Congressman, spending a life committed to politics, serving the people in your town, community, and state, to reach a prestigious position in the leadership of your country, and then getting threatened by Eric Trump. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 6, 2021

When you send Eric Trump to threaten Republicons, this is what you get… pic.twitter.com/RPSRaFG8nt — 💙 ☮️ ⚖️ Empathetic Golgi Apparatus ⚖️ ☮️ 💙 (@empath_g_app) January 6, 2021

ERIC TRUMP IS TRENDING LMAOOO SO TRUEpic.twitter.com/iwrrumRiGe — dex (@HB0BARRY) January 6, 2021

Eric Trump believes he is powerful. https://t.co/3Uw7K7OBsN — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 6, 2021

Eric Trump suffers from delusions of being relevant and meaningful. — orgfarmer 🇺🇸 (@orgfarmer) January 6, 2021

Some, though, called Eric’s statement out for what it was: blackmail.

Eric Trump threatening Members of Congress with primary challenges if they don’t help his daddy overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/n2gH4AQ99W — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 6, 2021

Eric Trump, the incompetent son of a Treasonist, just claimed the Dems are cheating in the GA election. Eric's dad was caught on tape cheating in the 2020 election, specifically trying to rig the state of GA. Eric's fear is a good sign for the Dems. It means we're winning. #GASen — Uncovering The Truth (@thebr0keb0i) January 6, 2021

Eric Trump threatens House and Senate Republicans on Fox News, saying “their political career is over” if they don’t subvert the election and object to congressional certification of Biden’s win tomorrow. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 6, 2021

Who is Eric Trump to threaten senators and congressmen? If they don't commit treason their political careers are over according to Trump's sleazy son. Can somebody arrest him before he gets pardoned? — donald e whittler (@e_whittler) January 6, 2021

Some pointed out that his older brother is no one to aspire to.

If Eric Trump gets anymore embarrassing we're going to have to start calling him Don Jr. — Kat 🖤 (@KatMeanJean) January 6, 2021

And others reminded everyone about that time Eric scammed people donating to a cancer charity.