How was your weekend? Did you eat something nice or spend time with friends or family? Did you add to Barbie’s insane grosses, or catch its more serious movie twin Oppenheimer? Or did you spend it railing against your many enemies on a social media service, sometimes in ways that could land you in jail? If it’s the latter, you have something in common with Donald Trump.

On Friday, the former president dropped a threatening Truth Social post widely interpreted as concerning his third indictment. The judge overseeing that case didn’t take it lightly and is demanding answers by Monday. In the meantime, Trump decided to go after someone else: Nancy Pelosi, who had said he looked like a “scared puppy” en route to his third arraignment. Not so, according to the big guy himself.

“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband,” he said, referring to the intruder who viciously attacked her spouse last year, prompting wacko conspiracy theories. He added, “but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious.” He denied Pelosi’s claim, writing, “I wasn’t ‘scared.’ Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husband’s journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”

Pretty weird stuff! The guy should probably go sit by the sea and eat some oysters or something. After all, those are two things he won’t be able to do should his antics finally laid him in the clink.

(Via Mediaite)