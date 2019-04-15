Getty Image

The Notre Dame cathedral in Paris caught fire on Monday afternoon amid restoration efforts to preserve the 850-year-old Gothic structure, and the blaze quickly got out of control despite the best efforts of emergency personnel and fire crews on the scene. Flames reached as high as three stories and smoke was seen billowing for miles, as things began to look dire for the historic landmark.

A spokesman for the cathedral told the BBC that “the whole structure was burning” and that “there will be nothing left.” He added: “It remains to be seen whether the vault, which protects the cathedral, will be affected or not.”

This is obviously a very sad day for Parisians, Catholics, and lovers of history and architecture, just to start. So the last thing anyone needs is United States President Donald Trump weighing in, but that’s exactly what happened shortly after reports of the fire made way around the world.

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Trump tweeted. “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”