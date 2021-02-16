Trevor Noah wasted no time tearing into Donald Trump’s second impeachment acquittal as The Daily Show host kicked off Monday’s episode. While addressing the predictable outcome thanks to Republicans in the Senate desperately wanting to hold onto Trump’s supporters if not outright living in fear of them following the Capitol attack (“The GOP base still loves Trump and would turn on anyone who votes against him faster than Buffy fans turned on Joss Whedon,” Noah quipped.), he couldn’t help but notice the very strange celebration coming out of Trump world. Specifically, Eric Trump boasting that his dad is now 2-0, which prompted Noah to make a scathing comparison between the former president and O.J. Simpson.

“Now that’s what I’m talking about: two and oh,” Noah joked. “Obama never even won a single impeachment. Shit’s embarrassing! I mean say what you want, but Trump is the acquittal GOAT. Sorry OJ, you had a good run, but Trump got acquitted twice and he’s responsible for more deaths.”

Noah also made sure to get in a good dunk on the Senate vote, which was 57-43 in favor of convicting, but not enough to clear the two-thirds requirement to fully impeach Trump. “This dude just loves losing the popular vote.”

Despite Trump ducking yet another impeachment, The Wall Street Journal editorial board declared that the former president’s political career is over following the Capitol attack and the damning evidence that he ignored pleas from his own party to stop his supporters. “Mr. Trump may run again, but he won’t win another national election,” the WSJ Editorial Board wrote. “The country is moving past the Trump Presidency, and the GOP will remain in the wilderness until it does too.”

(Via The Daily Show with Trevor Noah)