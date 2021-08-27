As the Biden Administration navigates the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, which has descended the region into chaos, as expected, former president Donald Trump has been increasingly chiming in with his two cents in an effort to criticize Joe Biden, who thoroughly beat Trump in the 2020 presidential election. In essence, Trump is trying to craft a narrative that he would’ve handled the Afghanistan withdrawal much better, but he keeps smacking into the problem of not having any idea what he’s talking about. (Praising the Taliban, who the Trump administration cut a disastrous withdrawal deal with, hasn’t helped his case either.)

On Thursday morning, shortly before terrorists attacked the Kabul airport, Trump made an odd boast on The Hugh Hewitt Show that he killed bigger terrorists than Osama Bin Laden during his presidency. Not only was the claim a blatant swing at the Obama Administration, which successfully took out Bin Laden, but like all things Trump, the claim was wildly inaccurate. Via Mediaite:

“Now just so you understand, Soleimani is bigger by many, many times than Osama bin Laden,” Trump said. “The founder of ISIS is bigger by many, many times, al-Baghdadi, than Osama bin Laden.” “Osama bin Laden had one hit, and it was a bad one, in New York City, the World Trade Center. But these other two guys were monsters,” Trump said. Bin Laden ordered a number of terrorist attacks against the United States, including two attacks on the World Trade Center, the first of which occurred in 1993.

To the surprise of no one, this wasn’t Trump’s only bumbling remark in an attempt to bolster his anti-terrorist credentials. While appearing on Hannity later that evening, Trump repeatedly referred to the new offshoot of ISIS-K as ISIS-X. Considering this new iteration of ISIS formed during his administration, you’d think the man who claims to be the only one who can defeat ISIS would be aware of the new faction’s name, but clearly, not so much.

(Via Mediaite)