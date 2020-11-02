With just one day to go before the presidential election, it’s good to find things to laugh at — even if they happen to be shoddy conspiracy theories bolstered by glaringly bad photoshop skills.

Of course, we’re talking about the current administration’s obsession with using social media as their makeshift megaphone to attack Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Donald Trump’s communication team regularly takes to Twitter to call out Biden and his supporters using the @TrumpWarRoom handle — even “anti-fracker” Lady Gaga isn’t safe — but if they were hoping to scare undecided voters into voting Trump with their latest tweet, their plan backfired.

Trump’s team posted a doctored photo around noon on Monday, one that appeared to be pulled from a CNN news clip with the headline “Demolition Of Washington Monument Underway.” The photo showed two demolition trucks parked in front of the monument with the iconic spire already bulldozed. It was accompanied by the caption, “This would be Joe Biden’s America.”

This would be Joe Biden's America pic.twitter.com/qCILb8SMNo — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2020

While we’re sure the thought of Biden laying waste to some of America’s historical phallic-shaped monuments strikes terror in the heart of every true patriot, this whole ruse would’ve hit different if Trump’s communications team invested some time — maybe a training seminar or two — into their Photoshop skills.

Shadow is wrong direction and color, demolition is basically painted with a brush. You would be fired for this. pic.twitter.com/VaALaAFzDF — Amos Sussigan (@Amossussigan) November 2, 2020

Wouldn’t you demolish a building from the bottom up? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 2, 2020

Not only did the president’s social media cronies severely underestimate our collective tolerance for B.S. right now, they also clearly forgot some basic demolition mechanics and seemed to have exhibited a blatant disrespect for the rule of Microsoft’s Paint application.

Are we…are we gonna melt it? pic.twitter.com/8TMUntBG9G — Christina Zuniga (@czuniga31) November 2, 2020

As ridiculous as all this is, it feels important to remind people this is a verified account run by the president of the United States’ campaign team that’s not only trying to defraud the American people by using dangerous disinformation tactics just a day before a national election, but they’re doing it in the most half-a**ed way possible.