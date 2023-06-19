Donald Trump may be crushing the polls for the GOP 2024 primary, but that’s just Republican voters. As fellow Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger has argued, he still needs to win swing voters and independents — which he probably won’t do given his divisive rhetoric and generally chaotic vibe. A new Quinnipiac poll even shows him losing to current president and possible incumbent Joe Biden — again — but Trump, of course, doesn’t believe it.

“The Quinnipiac Poll FoxNews keeps showing on ‘TRUMP’ vs. Biden is not just an old Poll, it is a BAD Poll,” the former president railed on his rinky-dink Twitter clone. It’s not just a “BAD” poll, he claims, but an inaccurate one:

“It under samples Republicans by 10 points, which means, instead of being down 4 points, I am up 6 points. Other Polls show me much higher than that, but FoxNews will always attempt, as they did in 2016, to only show negatives on MAGA & TRUMP. We’re winning BIG, they don’t like it, the RINOS don’t like it, the Democrats don’t like it but, most of all, the Marxists & Communists don’t like it!”

On one hand, people have underestimated Trump’s electability before. On the other, Trump has a pretty well-documented history of claiming he’s won things he hasn’t (except for those times when he accidentally tells the truth).

But there’s another thing Trump’s doing here, as Raw Story notes:

In claiming that the poll is under-sampling Republicans, the former president is employing the same tactics used in 2012 when some conservatives “unskewed” polls they thought sampled too many Democrats to claim that Mitt Romney was actually defeating former President Barack Obama. The final election results showed that, if anything, the polls underestimated Obama’s support.

Whatever the case, the 2024 election is still about a year-and-a-half away. A lot could change. Or a lot could stay the same.

