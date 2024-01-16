To the surprise of no one, Donald Trump handily trounced his presidential opponents during the Iowa caucuses. The next day, though, he was back to what’s become a familiar activity: sitting in a courtroom during one of his many criminal trials. These days he’s busy with his second defamation trial involving E. Jean Carroll, whom last year he was found liable of defaming as well as sexually abusing in the ‘90s. it didn’t take long for the former president to defame her again. And he may have done it again in posts that dropped while he was sitting in court.

Per Raw Story, Trump’s Truth Social account was busy Tuesday, with over two dozens posts about Carroll alone. In some he again claimed not only did he not assault her, but he didn’t even know her. “Can you believe I have to defend myself against this woman’s fake story?!” went one. Others, though, were screengrabs of sex jokes Carroll had made on Twitter the previous decade, like this one, from 2014: “Everything interesting on Twitter is about sex.”

Many of these were posted while Trump was in court, not dithering around on his phone. It’s not clear if he scheduled them to go out while he was phone-less, or if some on his team were posting for him. (Given the specific weird syntax of his social media posts, it seems he’s long done his own posting.)

Shawn Crowley, one of Carroll’s attorneys, even addressed Trump’s obsessive, anti-Carroll posting in court during her opening statements.

“He sat in this courthouse — you saw him — [and] while he was sitting here, he posted more defamatory statements,” Crowley said, according to a transcript. “More lies about Ms. Carroll & this case. By our last [count], 22 posts just today. Think about that when you consider how much money it will take to get him to stop.”

Trump’s big mouth — and his reckless social media posting — may get him in trouble in court, but they sure don’t with his die-hard fans. Over the weekend he straight-up told Iowan supporters to vote during dangerous weather conditions even if it kills them. “If you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it,” he told a crowd. Did they then realize that maybe the candidate they so adore might not give a crap about them? Of course they didn’t.

(Via Raw Story)