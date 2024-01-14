Iowa’s in the middle of a deep freeze, with temperatures expected to hit below -45 degrees including the wind chill on Monday night. That may make for low turnout for tomorrow’s big caucus, which may decide who clinches the GOP presidential nomination. But the prospective winner, as always, is saying the quiet part loud, namely that people should roll out to vote even if it kills them.

Trump says his supporters who are “sick as a dog” have to still go caucus for him even if they die: If you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it remember pic.twitter.com/s0LRnSNuxM — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 14, 2024

“You can’t sit home,” the former president said during a speech Sunday. “If you’re sick as a dog, you say, darling — even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it. Remember, if you’re sick, if you’re just so sick, you can’t…”

Trump then impersonated a wife ordering her ill husband to “get up,” adding, “Ultimately we know who calls the shots.”

Perhaps Trump realized that he was effectively telling people to risk life and limb to help him do what he’ll probably do anyway, which is win the Iowa caucus. And so he assured any unwell supporters that, if they avoid getting frostbite, then they’re home-free.

“You’re going to be safe,” Trump promised. “And again, it’s going to be all indoors.”

Trump die-hards have a habit of doing whatever the magnet understander says, including sometimes drinking bleach to treat COVID-19, which is not something anyone should do.

(Via Raw Story)